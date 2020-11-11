Robotic Surgery Market Trends- Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Product, Top Key Players and Forecast 2024

Selbyville, Delaware According to the recent study titled ‘Global Robotic Surgery Market: World Market Review By Component Type , By Surgery Procedures, By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024) – By Surgery Procedures (Gynecology, Urology, Orthopaedic, General Surgery, Others), By Region By Country (U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, China, Japan, India, Brazil)’, available with Market Study Report LLC, global robotic surgery market is projected to expand with a y-o-y growth rate of 10.8% during 2019-2024.

Rising burden of chronic diseases, increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, and inflow of investments towards establishment of highly advanced medical infrastructure are the major growth drivers of global robotic surgery market.

Favorable government initiatives and growing adoption of latest & best surgical robots in developing nations are further adding momentum to the growth of global robotic surgery market. Besides, investment in training for improving clinical prowess and economic value, along with new product launches by leading players and increasing partnerships & acquisitions are expected to foster the industry growth in the coming years.

Despite the positive outlook of global robotic surgery market, high costs associated with robotic surgery systems is major challenge prevailing in the business vertical.

Based on component type, global robotic surgery market to split into systems, instruments & accessories, and services. While the procedure spectrum of the market is categorized into urology, gynecology, orthopaedic, general surgery, and others.

Considering the regional outlook, global robotic surgery market is fragmented into North America (United States, Canada), Europe (United Kingdom, Italy, France), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India), and ROW.

Key players operating in global robotic surgery market include Think Surgical, Auris Health Inc., Medrobotics Corp., Mazor Robotics (Medtronic), Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Accuray Inc., TransEnterix, Stryker, Smith & Nephew Plc., and Intuitive Surgical.

