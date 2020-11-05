World

Rob’s house in Miranda do Corvo with sleeping victim – Portugal

The Coimbra court this Wednesday began bringing a man on trial accused of robbing a house in Miranda do Corvo in 2019 while the owner was sleeping in the country.

The attacker broke into a window and took gold worth € 10850 from inside and withdrew with cards over € 600.

The defendant denied the theft. He said he was with a colleague who “smokes a whole lot” and only held the window when he walked in but then left without stealing anything.

