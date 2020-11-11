Rock icon Neil Young turns 75

Berlin (dpa) – It has never been easy to take care of it, neither for friends and bandmates, nor for record companies and fans. But perhaps only a musician and an often uncomfortable person like Neil Young can offer such monumental and influential work for over six decades.

Now the Canadian singer-songwriter and guitarist, who also acquired US citizenship in January specifically for Donald Trump’s (finally successful) election, is 75 years old.

Born November 12, 1945 in Toronto as the son of a sports reporter, Young has never been a delicately cultured folk poet like Bob Dylan or Leonard Cohen: his song lines are simple, but they go just as deep under your skin with fury. , compassion and melancholy. Plus, Young hasn’t become a rock gallery for huge stadiums like Bruce Springsteen, yet he can thrill thousands of people at loud concerts with creepy songs and seemingly endless guitar solos.

This musician, who had a fragile voice (some say: fistulous), only had single hits very sporadically. The closest thing to a world-class career was Young as a member of the popular folk rock supergroup Crosby Stills Nash & Young, with whom he performed at the legendary Woodstock Festival in 1969. And a little later with the delicate country pop album. “Harvest” (1972) which includes the poignant ballad “Heart Of Gold”.

But instead of further weaving these strands of success, the singer-songwriter, who regularly changes his lineup, has recorded difficult, rather un-commercial records with which he offended new admirers: “Time Fades Away”, “On The Beach” and ” Tonight’s The Night “- today recognized classics of the genre.

“Heart Of Gold” put me in the middle of the road, “was how Young later explained the change of course.” Lingering there quickly became boring for me, so I headed for the ditch. A harder ride, but there I’ve met more interesting people. “

With enough courage to risk, the musician, plagued by polio, epilepsy and other diseases, has created landmark records of folk, rock and country – seven of them have been ranked on the “eternal best list” of the American music magazine “Rolling Stone. “. Subsequent albums like “Ragged Glory” (1990), the painfully beautiful “Harvest Moon” (1992), “Mirror Ball” (1995) or “Psychedelic Pill” (2012) are fantastic. Sometimes he plays with much younger musicians like Pearl Jam or Promise Of The Real, who adore him – only to soon team up with longtime rude companions Crazy Horse.

Young’s oeuvre with dozens of studio and live albums (particularly exciting: “Live Rust”) is therefore sprawling, confusing and erratic. Yes, there are some really bad records, especially from the 80s, which he probably wanted to annoy his label with. Even in the old rocker era, there are a lot of confusing new recordings. Additionally, Young has long been providing insights into his huge archive with growing enthusiasm – some nuggets are yet to come to light.

Since leaving his first major band, Buffalo Springfield, to work primarily as a soloist from 1968 onwards, Young has “followed his muse in unpredictable directions”, but has always remained a great innovative songwriter, judges the online lexicon. “Allmusic”.

Ties not only stylistic, but also personal, he occasionally shook abruptly, for example with musician friend David Crosby or with long-time partners Carrie Snodgress and Pegi Young-Morton, with whom he has three children. He has been married to Hollywood actress Daryl Hannah (59) since 2018.

Neil Young himself described his indomitable desire to move forward: “A good thing about the past is that it cannot be changed. So there is no reason to go back (…) The only thing that can be changed is the present – and what happens next. “

Young’s political commitment can also be seen in this light: for the values ​​of the liberal left (hippies), environmental and climate protection, needy farmers or civil rights, for example, of African Americans and indigenous peoples in the United States. United States and Canada. Immediately following the November 7 decision, he expressed his feelings of triumph over Trump’s election on his website – with a jet man photo of newly elected US President Joe Biden and the headline “Biden beats Trump” from the “New York Times”.

With so much fire and restlessness, it’s almost a miracle that Neil Young didn’t follow one of his most famous songs himself: “It’s better to burn than to fade.”

He marched stoically and to this day he is neither burnt nor faded. One need only look at the eternal, epic struggle of the tall, seasoned man with his famous Les Paul “Old Black” guitar on the stage of a concert to find confirmation of this impression: here a phenomenal rock musician obviously wants to remain “forever young” .