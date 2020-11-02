Rocky Roots: “Human Demands” by Amy Macdonald

Berlin / Glasgow (dpa) – Rock rhythm, strong emotions and the dynamic alto voice of Amy Macdonald – this combination characterizes the new album by the Scottish musician.

“The songs are powerful and exciting,” says the 33-year-old, describing the moods gathered in her latest work, “The Human Demands”.

Translated, the title means “human needs”. And that’s exactly what the songs are about: Amy Macdonald searches for her roots, places and paths of childhood. Sometimes it’s about dealing with depression or seizures, or talk in a swinging, upbeat swing about looking at the blue sky on Saturdays and reflecting on loved ones (“The Hudson”).

For a long time, the songwriter’s music looks and sounds as if she used the first Corona wave to ask questions of meaning. As if she wanted to give her audience some energy with which she appears, often with the guitar in hand.

But far from it: “The album may sound like a response to the Corona crisis. But it isn’t. I wrote the songs long before Corona, “he says over the phone.

There are melodically soft songs like “Crazy Shade of Blue”, but powerful too. The album contains many reflections: “I look back, what I experienced and what happened to my friends”, describes the British. Looking back when you are no older than 30? It may seem strange at first. But Amy Macdonald has been in the music business for about 15 years.

Her debut album “This Is The Life” was released in 2007. Since then she has sold millions of records and filled the halls of international tours. He has been through crises and says he often feels great satisfaction now.

“The priorities have changed,” he says. His marriage to British footballer Ricky Foster in 2018 also contributed to this. “Fire” about fire in the heart is a profound tribute to her husband and the first song that was written after their marriage, according to the record company. The title track “The Human Demands” sounds like a rock classic, “Strong Again” can be heard as a round of applause on gray days.

Amy Macdonald shares the importance of collaborating with producer Jim Abbiss. The British had produced recordings of her childhood heroes, the bands Kasabian and Arctic Monkeys. This also fits the theme of reflection and depth.