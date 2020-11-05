Rolling Stone magazine’s first photographer dies at 83 – World

The first photographer on Rolling Stone magazine’s team, Baron Wolman, died Monday at the age of 83, the United States’ National Public Radio (NPR) reported Wednesday.

Wolman, who reflected rock culture with images of Jimi Hendrix or Grace Slick, died after a long battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Wolman began working as a photojournalist in San Francisco in the 1960s, shortly before he turned 30 and after spending some time in Berlin covering the construction of the Berlin Wall.