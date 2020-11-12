Roman Polanski expelled from the French Film Academy

After allegations of rape against the Franco-Polish director, rumors have risen to expel him from the César Film Academy. Now is the time to act.

Paris (AP) – The French film academy César has excluded director Roman Polanski (87) from its establishment. With this, the academy reacted to a month-long dispute over the Franco-Polish director.

At the same time, other “membres de droit” (for example, ex officio members) have to leave the Academy. 18 people were excluded from the academy, including producers and directors Costa-Gavras (“Der Stellvertreter”), Régis Wargnier (“Indochine”) and Thomas Langmann (“The Artist”).

Polanski and the other directors received honorary status thanks to their awards. Due to the rape allegations against Polanski, appeals for his exclusion have increased in recent months.

The academy’s management is now fair and democratic, he announced on his website. The general assembly is now made up of 164 elected members: 82 men and 82 women. Thus, the status of personalities who entered the executive committee solely for their career was abolished. The academy is chosen by more than 4,000 directors.

In February, the then senior management collectively resigned shortly before the awarding of the César awards. One of the reasons was the multiple nominations for Polanski’s “Intrigue”. The academy had long been criticized. He was accused of encrusted structures and lack of parity.