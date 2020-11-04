Ronaldo, Jorge Jesus and Sérgio Conceição among the winners of the Quinas de Ouro 2020 – Sport

The Portuguese international Cristiano Ronaldo and the coaches Jorge Jesus and Sérgio Conceição are among the winners of the Quinas de Ouro 2020, which the Portuguese Football Association announced on Wednesday in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Together with the National Association of Football Trainers (ANTF) and the Union of Professional Football Players (SJPF), the FPF wanted to “reward those who have distinguished themselves in all completed competitions in the 2019/20 season” that the awards “are delivered individually to appointments which will be announced in the coming weeks “.

The Juventus striker, master of the Turin emblem, won the best Portuguese football player abroad award, while Jorge Jesus, who left the Brazilians from Flamengo this season for whom he won several titles, returned to Benfica, which was named the best coach outside Portugal .

His counterpart Sérgio Conceição from FC Porto received the same award for his performance on national soil at the head of the “Dragons”, which led to the title in the I Liga and victory in the Portuguese Cup.

In a list of nine football-dominated awards, FC Porto was voted Team of the Year, while Portuguese national defender Pepe, one of the most influential players in the “Dragons”, is the best player in Portugal.

Among the winners is Francisco Trincão, who is only 20 years old and who was transferred to FC Barcelona after making a name for himself at Sporting de Braga.

Still in football, but in the women’s field, Cláudia Neto, a player from Fiorentina in Italy, was the one who got the most attention abroad.

Jordan Santos is named Player of the Year in beach soccer. The 2019/20 team is the Portuguese team after becoming two-time European champions.