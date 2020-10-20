Rotary Friction Welding Market Segmentation Application, Technology & Market Analysis to 2025

Selbyville, Delaware Market Study Report Has Added A New Report On Rotary Friction Welding Market That Provides A Comprehensive Review Of This Industry With Respect To The Driving Forces Influencing The Market Size. Comprising The Current And Future Trends Defining The Dynamics Of This Industry Vertical, This Report Also Incorporates The Regional Landscape Of Rotary Friction Welding Market In Tandem With Its Competitive Terrain.

Rotary friction welding is a solid-state joining process.The technique, also known as spin welding, involves one part to be joined being spun at high speeds and pressed against the other part to be joined, which is held in a stationary position. The resulting friction heats the parts to a temperature at which they can join together, at which point the rotational force is removed and the two parts are pushed together while they cool.

Although its use is generally restricted to cylindrical or circular parts, rotary friction welding is an excellent choice for the joining of dissimilar materials.The process brings numerous other benefits: it is quick, inexpensive, involves the use of no consumables, can accommodate in-process monitoring for quality assurance, and due to its solid-state nature allows the parts being joined to retain properties close to those of the parent materials.

Rotary Friction Welding is widely adopted across industry, as the machine has been used for a multitude of applications, including: Automotive Manufacturing, Cutting Tool Manufacturing, Aviation & Shipbuilding, Machine Components, Hydraulic/Pneumatic Parts, Electric and Wiring Parts, etc. In the application segment, Automotive Manufacturing segment accounted for the most of market share (67.56% in 2018), in terms of volume, while Tool & Machine Manufacturing segment accounted for 11.04%. Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Rotary Friction Welding industry will still be a energetic industry.

The Rotary Friction Welding market was valued at 200 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 220 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 1.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Rotary Friction Welding.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Thompsom (KUKA)

MTI

H&B OMEGA Europa

Nitto Seiki

Izumi Machine

ETA

U-Jin Tech

Sakae Industries

Gatwick

YUAN YU

An Gen Machine

Jiangsu RCM Co.

Rotary Friction Welding Breakdown Data by Type

Inertia Friction Welding

Direct Drive Friction Welding

Hybrid Friction Welding

Rotary Friction Welding Breakdown Data by Application

Automotive Manufacturing

Tool & Machine Manufacturing

Aviation & Shipbuilding

Cutting Tools

Others

