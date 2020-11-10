Rotary Scroll Air Compressor Market to 2026 – Regional Statistics and Development Status

The Middle East & Africa growth rate of rotary scroll air compressor market is expected to be over 2.5% over the forthcoming time period.

The rotary scroll air compressor market is estimated to record significant gains over the forthcoming timeframe owing to increasing usage in industries like food & beverage, biotechnology, medical, pharmaceuticals, and home appliances among others. Rotary scroll compressor is the most favored compressor and is utilized mainly for air conditioning refrigerant systems.

These systems function on the principle of two intermeshing scrolls or spirals with one element being stationary with the other orbiting or rotating in relation to the one that is stationary. Further mounted with a phase displacement of 180° among them, forming air pockets with various volumes. The air enters via the inlet port situated in the orbiting/rotating scroll, filling the chambers, and is then moved along as well as compressed alongside the scroll surfaces.

The main advantages of a rotary scroll air compressor are that they have low noise levels, are air cooled, need less maintenance, have no metal to metal contact, which means it eradicates the need for adequate lubrication, and they give pulsation free delivery owing to the constant flow right from the suction port to the outlet port.

The compressor is also considered highly reliable because of less components used and a simple structure. The compressor which is generally utilized for commercial refrigeration and air conditioning applications needs the compressor capacity of nearly 5 to 10 tons.

The oil-less or oil-free compressors are now common in industries like food & beverage, biotechnology, semi-conductor, lab/research, pharmaceutical, and medical. Moreover, the oil contamination is very harmful to these processes.

In terms of application, the overall rotary scroll air compressor market is categorized into biotechnology such as research, lab equipment, etc.; food & beverage; automotive & transportation; home appliances; medical & pharmaceuticals; and others, which includes commercial printing, semiconductor & electronics, etc. Among these, the biotechnology application segment held a revenue share of over 7% in 2019 and will continue to show appreciative growth. The others segment CAGR is estimated to be over 2% over the forecast time frame.

The air quality demands are fast growing with new rules and laws concerning oil contamination across various applications and industries. In addition, these oil free compressors are ensured to meet ISO 8573-1 Class 0. The rotary scroll compressor is considered one of the most favored compressors among others as an air conditioning refrigerant compressor, which is oil-free in terms of design.

