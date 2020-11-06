RS: Judge suspends injunction that requires conditions

Last Thursday (5), Judge Marilene Bonzanini of the 22nd Civil Chamber of the Rio Grande do Sul Court (TJRS), on appeal from the Public Prosecutor’s Office (PGE), set the decision made on conditions for returning to face-to-face courses in RS. The return of activities was thus published this Friday (6).

The State Teachers Center Rio Grande do Sul in the Union (CPERS-Union) said it will appeal and reiterate that state schools cannot return and that the school community cannot be responsible for the health security of the facilities.

Earlier this week, Judge Cristiano Vilhalba Flores reiterated the state government’s obligation to inspect schools with health authorities or equivalent competence before allowing classroom teaching to be resumed on the state public network. The government appealed through PGE claiming that “the simple testimony of a health professional at any given point in time does not guarantee that safety will be maintained because the organization of the place is insufficient without the constant commitment of the school community”. .

According to the prosecutor, the guidelines contained in the joint ordinances published by the Health and Education Departments (SES) and Education (Seduc) were drawn up by trained technicians, the implementation of which should be carried out by education professionals and the school community.

In accepting the embargo imposed by the state executive, the judge indicated that the state’s decision is based on scientific and hygienic criteria. “The public administration, within its discretion, has regulated the requirements it deems necessary to allow a return to face-to-face teaching throughout the school system (and not just the state currently under discussion) for the safe attendance of students in educational institutions there is nothing that can justify the creation of conditions for the public administrator to resume teaching through the judiciary, ”he said.

The previous order to suspend the return of classes must be taken into account when making a decision. Among other things, an emergency plan for the approved coronavirus and the declaration of compliance with hygiene regulations by a technical representative in the sanitary area of ​​the state should be observed.

“In relation to the requirements for the return of teaching activities, the position of the judiciary must therefore be to take into account the assessments made by the specialized authority (in this case the state public administration), if these are appropriate and have followed the appropriate procedure, as the state has better decision-making skills. Therefore, there can be no judicial decision requiring the public administrator to change the decision it has made, ”the rapporteur decided.

