RS: Justice reiterates the mandatory approval of a health agent for

The Court of Justice of Rio Grande do Sul (TJRS) reaffirmed the state government’s obligation to inspect schools with health officials or an equivalent jurisdiction before allowing classroom teaching to resume on the state public network. The decision, signed by Judge Cristiano Vilhalba Flores on Tuesday (3), kept the understanding of the previous order. In it, the Center for Teachers of the State of Rio Grande do Sul (CPERS) in Union in Union has acquired the right not to be under the responsibility of educators to check the hygiene standards required for the reopening.

The order of the judge responds to the embargoes of the Eduardo Leite government (PSDB), which called the injunction into question. According to the decision, compliance testing cannot be delegated to directors, educators, or the local Education Emergency Response Center (COE-E). The executive insisted on the process, amid heavy criticism from CPERS, that there are no conditions for the safe return of classroom activities to schools and that the government put the responsibility for the review on the lap of the school community.

The text states: “The delegation to those who are unable to confirm compliance is illegal and jeopardizes the effectiveness of the proposed mandate. It transfers responsibility to those who are not qualified to do so to play a big role. ” It clarifies that schools can only be reopened after reviewing the adequacy of the plan in those schools, as noted above. “

According to Pedro Magadan, lawyer at Buchabqui and Pinheiro Machado, who represents CPERS, “The order is therefore still in place, and with even greater force, to make it clear that the government deception is illegal.” “Any school with students in the classroom and without the supervision of a trained technical representative, today violates a court order. It is imperative that the state review its negative attitude and comply with the law. “

The President of CPERS, Helenir Aguiar Schürer, emphasizes the importance of the category which the text appropriates in order to sustain life, legally supported. “All educators can be sure that this defense tool is not complying with irregular government regulations that try to risk our lives without providing security and even outsourcing responsibility for sanitary conditions,” he says.

