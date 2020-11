Rúben Amorim promotes changes in Sportings Elf for the game with Tondela. See the choices – sports

Sporting welcome Tondela this Sunday in a game that counts for the 6th round of the Liga NOS, in a game that could push the Lions into the provisional lead in the event of a triumph over the eaves.

SPORTING ELF: Adan; Neto, Coates, and Feddal; Porro, João Palhinha, João Mário and Nuno Mendes; Tiago Tomás, Pote and Sporar