Ruben Amorim refuses Sporting to play the best I League football – soccer

Sports coach Ruben Amorim this Friday denied that Sporting is the team that trains the best football in the I League, and again slowed down the possible euphoria that results from the championship lead.

In the preview of Saturday’s game against Vitória de Guimarães, the coach of the “Lions” insisted on the speech “game by game” and also remembered that during the season that had only six games, the team had “ups and downs Depths “will have. .

“I don’t think Sporting are the best team in Portugal. You see it day after day, the second was FC Porto after a 5-0 win, then it was Benfica who led Sporting from Braga who in several games and now had not lost [diz-se que] is Sporting “, the coach” leonino “devalued in a press conference at the Academy of Alcochete.