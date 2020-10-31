Rúben Amorim wants Sporting to focus on Tondela without looking for “blue or red” – football

Sporting coach Rúben Amorim this Saturday guaranteed that Sporting would focus exclusively on matchday six against Tondela and devalued the opportunity to distance themselves from FC Porto and overtake Benfica.

“The focus should only be on our games. These children and the more experienced players can only see green and not blue and red. We want to focus on our game and guarantee the three points. If we win, we don’t have to.” to think of nothing else, “said the coach” leonino “in the press conference of the preview of the game with the eaves.

After the good start of the “lions” in the league, in which they add four wins and one draw and occupy second place in the classification, Amorim admitted that he was not surprised.