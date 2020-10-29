Rui Gomes da Silva achieves “personal” results below expectations – sport

Rui Gomes da Silva said Thursday that he is personally accepting the result, which is below his expectations in the Benfica elections won by Luís Filipe Vieira, and stated that there had been a “bipolarization” of the candidacies for Wednesday’s elections .

“To notice that there was bipolarization in relation to the elections and I personally assume that this result was not what we expected and that we did not fight for. I am very glad that there was democracy and with was dissatisfied with the results, “said the defeated candidate after he had known the numbers.

List A candidate, Luís Filipe Vieira, won the elections with 62.59% (471,660 votes), beating List B, led by manager João Noronha Lopes, who got 34.71% (261,574), and List D, lawyer Rui Gomes da Silva, which was 1.64% (12,341).

The list D candidate assumed that the result was below his expectations and expressed the wish that the election winner could bring Benfica “the European dream”.

Rui Gomes da Silva announced that he had called Luís Filipe Vieira to congratulate him on his win and to wish him “good luck”.

“The elections are over, the divisions are over. Now we have to win the next game. The greatest congratulations to all those elected, congratulations on the result achieved by Luís Filipe Vieira, leave no doubt,” he said.

Luís Filipe Vieira, 71, who is already president with the longest leadership in Benfica, was re-elected for the four-year period 2020-2024 after his first election 17 years ago in 2003.

Wednesday’s election to the President of Benfica broke the historic record of most-elected votes of all time, with 38,102 voters, beating the record in the 2012 franchise, when 22,676 exercised the right to vote, in an act contesting Vieira Rui Rangel.