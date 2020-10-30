Rui Maria Pêgo: It is unacceptable that people are persecuted for being who they are – a boil

Rui Maria Pêgo is Manuel Luís Goucha’s next guest in the ‘Conta-me’ program. The interview will be aired on TVI this Saturday, but Júlia Pinheiro’s son has already revealed some excerpts that track the issue of prejudice being addressed.

“Why should I be on a radio program and not be able to talk about my boyfriend or husband? It is unacceptable that people are persecuted for who they are,” said Rui Pêgo.

“These lines of hate exist in this society. If I have this voice, I have to use it.” The radio station’s followers were curious about the interview and left him a message of support.