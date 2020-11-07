Rui Maria Pêgo without taboos on homosexuality: why can’t I talk about my boyfriend? – simmer



Rui Maria Pêgo was 19 years old when he assumed his homosexuality towards his parents, the presenter Júlia Pinheiro and the broadcaster Rui Pêgo. A moment that you will not forget and will remember with emotion.

“I was very sad and my mother asked me what was going on,” he said in a conversation with Manuel Luís Goucha on the show ‘Tell me’ (TVI). Although I felt the support of my parents, it was a revelation that motivated some fears in the family.

“My mother said there was no problem. She was in her adjustment phase because she was afraid of what would happen to me (…). Her reaction was more fear and anger because I didn’t say it sooner,” she said .

In addition to the family’s reaction, the communicator admitted that he was afraid of being fired for publicly assuming homosexuality for working on the radio of a Catholic media group, the Renascença group.

For Rui Maria Pêgo, the issue of homosexuality must be approached without taboos. “Why am I going to be on a radio program and can’t talk about my boyfriend or husband? It is unacceptable for people to be persecuted for who they are,” she said.

MOTHER BRINGS THE FUTURE ON TV

At the age of 31, Rui Maria Pêgo finds his big pillar in the family and is grateful for the support and understanding during his trip, but not everything was a rose bed.

Regarding the professional medium in the television sector, Rui believes that he was harmed as the son of presenter Júlia Pinheiro. “I don’t have a career in television because of my mother. The radio gave me more stages than television. I’m sorry I didn’t do more television,” he admitted.

A dream that he keeps despite the lack of opportunities. The last job was as a judge on the TVI show “A Tua Cara Não Me Estranha”.