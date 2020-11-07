Rui Rio accuses PS of lying about agreements with Chega and remembers “invention” politics

The PSD’s president this Saturday accused the PS of lying to Chega about national agreements or social democratic concessions, saying it was the socialists who had a written agreement with BE and PCP to rule in 2015.

In publications posted at dawn on his official Twitter social account, Rui Rio also accused the “socialist family of seeing themselves as legitimate owners of the Azores”.

“The PS, which has made a written agreement in many laws and in all state budgets since Geringonça / 2015 and surrendered to BE and the PC, is now disguising itself as an insulted virgin because it did not achieve a majority in the Azores,” he told Rio , in its last publication, published at 2:00 am.

For the PSD leader, “the PS knows what’s wrong when it shakes up national agreements and PSD coalitions with Chega”.

“The PS knows what lies when it invents PSD concessions to Chega’s ideas with regard to the review of the constitution. It plays a minor role and tries to confuse the Portuguese,” he criticizes, adding that “the socialist Family is the legitimate owner of the Azores. ” in his desperation he lost track of decency “.

On Friday evening, Rio also addressed General Secretary José Luís Carneiro directly via Twitter, who in a press conference in the afternoon accused the PSD, led by Rui Rio, of turning its back on founder Sá Carneiro and, via Chega’s support for a government solution in the Azores with the Revise the constitution to negotiate as a foreign currency.

“Among the mistakes or lies I counted 19 (some repeated), which equals 3.1 per minute of intervention. Three broken records: the one of mistakes per minute; the one of the biggest political shameless post-apparatus / 2015; and that of desperation “3rd island. Worse still, the PS knows it is lying, “wrote Rio.

PSD Vice-President André Coelho Lima spoke to journalists in parliament on Friday and refused to reach a national agreement with Chega on the revision of the constitution or on coalitions, accusing the PS of the “tuft” of socialists the first to do “the necessary Understanding “have to rule.

“There is no negotiating chip in the constitutional amendment, there is no national agreement between Chega and the PSD,” said the social democratic leader, saying that the principles of the constitutional revision project were “passed on” to members “of Chega. – Democrats intend to present at the current legislature.

“It is unfortunate the tone used by the Deputy Secretary General of the PS, who is exactly the same party that ignored its history in order to reach the agreements deemed necessary,” Coelho Lima said, referring to the 2015 Legislation, in which the PS, which came in second, formed a government with parliamentary support from BE, PCP and PEV.

At stake is Chega’s announcement on Friday that “the right-wing government in the Azores will be made viable” after an agreement was reached with the PSD on “several fundamental issues” for this autonomous region and for the country.

Regarding the party’s national demand that the PSD participate in the constitutional review process launched by Chega, André Ventura said he had received guarantees for the future.

In light of these statements, the Deputy Socialist Secretary-General believed that Rui Rio owed the Portuguese “a thorough explanation” and “no explanation made on Twitter”.

“What principles and values ​​has Dr Rui Rio dropped in relation to the review of the Constitution in order to obtain power in the autonomous region of the Azores?” Asked José Luís Carneiro.