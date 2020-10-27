Russia is applying to the WHO for emergency approval to introduce the Sputnik V vaccine – Executive Digest

Russia has submitted an application for prequalification of the vaccine against Covid-19 – Sputnik V – to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The Russian Fund for Direct Investment (RFPI) has urged WHO to initiate an accelerated process for registration and prequalification of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, the only global drug quality assurance program coordinated by the WHO.

The organization evaluates the quality, safety and effectiveness of drugs. If the requirements and standards are satisfactory, the drug is placed on the list used by international organizations and purchasing countries to manage the procurement of mass drugs.

“We thank the WHO for their active cooperation and hope that the prequalification process will be successful in all phases,” said Kirill Dmitriev, Director General of RFPI, quoted by the international media.

With this step, Russia was one of the first countries to ask the WHO to prequalify its vaccine against the new coronavirus.

Given the current pandemic scenario, accelerated registration of the vaccine would make the drug available globally in a much shorter period of time compared to regular procedures.

The Sputnik V vaccine, registered in early August, developed by the National Center for Epidemiological and Microbiological Research Gamaleya with the support of the RFPI, has attracted the attention of several countries.

More than 50 countries in the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States have signed sales contracts for the Sputnik V vaccine.