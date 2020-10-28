Russia set the second consecutive day record with 346 deaths in Covid-19 – World

Russia today saw a record number of daily deaths from Covid-19 for the second straight year since the pandemic began, with a total of 346 deaths in the past 24 hours.

According to official statistics, 16,292 new positive cases of SARS-CoV-2 were discovered on the last day, 3,670 of them in Moscow, the country’s main source of infection.

The Russian capital has accumulated 409,022 cases of the new coronavirus and 6,578 deaths from Covid-19, 75 of them in the last 24 hours.