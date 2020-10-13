Safety Syringes Market is expected to see growth rate of 9.1% and may see market size of USD8.74 Billion by 2024

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title “Global Safety Syringes Market Outlook to 2025. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Safety Syringes market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global Safety Syringes Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market. According to AMA, the Global Safety Syringes market is expected to see growth rate of 9.1% and may see market size of USD8.74 Billion by 2024.

Becton, Dickinson & Company (United States), Covidien plc (Ireland), Revolutions Medical Corporation (United States), Retractable Technologies, Inc. (United States), Smiths Medical (United Kingdom), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Unilife Corporation (United States), Sol-Millennum (China) and Ultimed, Inc. (United States) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Players which are also part of the research are Axel Bio Corporation (United States), Medtronic plc (Ireland), JMI Syringes & Medical Devices Limited (Bangladesh) and B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany).

Safety Syringes are consist of inbuilt safety mechanism and either a detachable or permanently attached needle. Safety Syringes market is expected to mark significant growth over forecasted period owing to increasing consumers spending on safety awareness, providing delivery methods in developing countries and technological advancement. There has been significant rise in number of people using syringes with figure stood up to 13.5 million in United States alone in 2018, the future for Safety Syringes looks promising. Safety Syringes allows users to generates an enhanced safety mechanisms for syringes and integrate safety syringes than conventional syringes. The major companies are adding more proven technologies systematically and strategically in Asia-Pacific countries as these countries are focused on fastest-growing verticals in the hospitals, clinics and ambulatory surgery centers sector.

In April 2019, B. Braun launched the first FDA-Approved heparin sodium prefilled syringe which is beneficial in providing attached safety needle for subcutaneous and intravenous use in United States.

“According to occupational safety and health administration, its provide “Needlestick Safety and Prevention Act,” (NSPA), where its offers several new provisions into its standard, it did not change, but simply amplified, the importance of and requirements for the implementation of engineering controls (e.g., Sharps with Engineered Sharps Injury Protection) in healthcare and similar settings.”

Market Trend

Collaboration and Tie Up Of Leading Players

Rising demand of Safety Syringes at Asia-Pacific regions due to health awareness

Market Drivers

Rising Incidence of Needle Sticks Injuries Boost the Safety Syringes Market.

Rapid Initiatives from Government Legislation Fuelled up the Market.

Opportunities

Proliferation of Diabetes and Tuberculosis Leads to Grow the Safety Syringes Market.

Extensive Immunization Programs Initiated by WHO and UNICEF.

Favorable Reimbursement Policies by Government.

Restraints

Lack of Awareness Regarding Healthcare and Safety Issues Hampers the Market.

High Equipment Cost Associated with Safety Syringes.

Challenges

Limitation Due to Alternative Drug Delivery Methods are Anticipated to Challenge the Market.

Fluctuation of Raw Materials is Anticipated to Challenge the Market.

Global Safety Syringes the manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market is based on the core chain structure, engineering process, raw materials and suppliers. The manufacturing plant has been developed for market needs and new technology development. In addition, Global Safety Syringes Market attractiveness according to country, end-user, and other measures is also provided, permitting the reader to gauge the most useful or commercial areas for investments. The study also provides special chapter designed (qualitative) to highlights issues faced by industry players in their production cycle and supply chain. However overall estimates and sizing, various tables and graphs presented in the study gives and impression how big is the impact of COVID.

The Global Safety Syringes Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Retractable {Automatic, Manual}, Non Retractable {Sliding Needle , Sheathing Tube , Hinged Needle}), Application (Hospitals, Home Care), Therapy (Insulin, GLP-1, Tuberculosis, Growth Hormone, Others), Needle Type (Attached Needle, Detachable Needles)

Geographically World Global Safety Syringes markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Global Safety Syringes markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.

In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the Global Safety Syringes Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent enhancements that took place in the global market and their influence on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.

Report Highlights:

Comprehensive overview of parent market & substitute market

Changing market dynamics in the industry (COVID & Economic Impact Analysis)

In-depth market segmentation (Trends, Growth with Historical & Forecast Analysis)

Recent industry trends and development activity

Competitive landscape (Heat Map Analysis for Emerging Players & Market Share Analysis for Major Players along with detailed Profiles)



