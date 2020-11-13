Sales Intelligence Market Research Report, Growth Forecast 2026

Sales Intelligence Market report provides key statistics on the market status of the Sales Intelligence Industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Sales Intelligence Market. Sales Intelligence Market Report covers the companies’ data, including Growth potential analysis, Executive Summary, Data sources, Industry segmentation, Porter’s analysis, Business trends, Growth drivers, Price trend analysis, Industry pitfall and challenges, Industry impact forces, Competitive landscape

Global Sales Intelligence Market is valued approximately at USD 2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.4% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Sales Intelligence (SI) refers to the accumulation, analysis, and presentation of information that can help salespeople in keeping them up-to-date with consumers and identify new leads to pursue. Sales intelligence software is technology designed for organizations involving the government as well as the private sector to monitor, analyze and learn data as well as improve brand value and sales and to provide a competitive advantage over rivals in terms of their daily operations. Additionally, sales intelligence offers data about the contacts, technology stack, events, and the structure of the department. The imminent need for advanced solutions to improve customer targeting and connect rates and growing demand for data enrichment solutions to improve sales conversions are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising advancements and introduction of Sales Intelligence by market key player will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: as per Company’s news release in January 2019, Dun & Bradstreet Corporation acquired Orb Intelligence a firmographic data provider company. This acquisition allows both the companies to provide industry data, analytical applications and technology to its customers. However, complexities of the processes involved in maintaining data integrity is the major factor restraining the growth of global Sales Intelligence market during the forecast period.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Dun & Bradstreet Corporation

LinkedIn Corporation

DiscoverOrg

Oracle corporation

Demandbase

Clearbit

InsideView

LeadGenius

Infogroup

UpLead

Major Highlights from Table of contents are listed below for quick lookup into Sales Intelligence Market report

Chapter 1. Competitive Landscape

Company market share

Sales Intelligence Market Competitive analysis of key market players

Competitive analysis of other prominent vendors

Chapter 2. Company Profiles

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product portfolio

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

Chapter 3. Methodology & Scope

Methodology

Initial data exploration

Sales Intelligence Market Statistical model and forecast

Industry insights and validation

Sales Intelligence Market Scope

Definition

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 4. Executive Summary

Sales Intelligence industry 360º synopsis – 2025

Sales Intelligence Business trends

Region trends

Chapter 5. Sales Intelligence industry Insights

Sales Intelligence Industry segmentation

Industry landscape 2025

Industry Pitfalls and Challenges

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Sales Intelligence Market Growth potential analysis

