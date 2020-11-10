Sam Neill praises Jurassic World: Dominion team

In a few days, actor Sam Neill had believed that they would not be able to finish filming.

Los Angeles (AP) – Filming for “Jurassic World: Dominion” has finished – and Sam Neill (73) has words of praise for the team.

“There were days when we thought we wouldn’t make it,” the New Zealand star wrote on Twitter. But they would have handled the “almost impossible”. «Excellent crew. Wonderful cast. Best Director. “Neill linked a photo showing him with director Colin Trevorrow and co-stars DeWanda Wise and Mamoudou Athie. He returns to his old role as paleontologist Dr. Alan Grant from Steven Spielberg’s“ Jurassic Park ”(1993).

Trevorrow thanked his team in a tweet with this photo over the weekend and announced the end of filming. Due to positive coronavirus tests on set, filming was temporarily halted in October. The pandemic initially paralyzed filming in March, after which numerous safety regulations had to be observed.

In the third part of the “Jurassic World” film series, Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt can be seen again in the lead roles. Aside from Neill, there are again Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, the stars of the original “Jurassic Park”. “Jurassic World: Dominion” will be released in theaters in June 2022.