Samarco resumes its activities in Mariana without realizing the legacy

The rupture of the Fundão Dam in Mariana (MG) in November 2015 increased reliance on a mining model that causes crime and impoverishment. Today, five years after the Samarco / Vale / BHP crime, there is no room for any other economic activity in the community.

This is the analysis by specialists that Brasil de Fato heard in assessing the current economic reality of the city, which started with the resumption of employment and income only from 2018. It did so through the increase in action in the municipality of Vale itself – a The Shareholders of Samarco – and also for the Renova Foundation transfers associated with the mining companies.

Since 2015, the city of Mariana has announced a 28% loss in the collection, having received R $ 240 million from the tax on the movement of goods and services (ICMS) and mainly from the financial compensation for mineral exploration (Cfem) has not received. Before the crime, the taxes generated by the mining company’s activities represented roughly 54% of the city’s revenue.

In 2019, after the paralysis of one of Vale’s mines, Mayor Duarte Júnior (citizenship) declared a financial disaster in the community and announced cuts in essential services and the layoff of workers.

Today he charges BHP Billiton, the other parent company of Samarco, compensation of R $ 1.2 billion for additional expenses after the violation. The lawsuit is on trial in Manchester, UK, where the company is headquartered.

“Once the tragedy happened, they stopped paying. As far as we have been billed and demonstrated that this resource is important in maintaining public obligations. Cfem or any direct or indirect resource related to the production of Samarco they did not pay in real terms. I cannot understand the boss of a shareholder who is 40 years old and who brings the wealth out of here. It’s like we’re both partners, but you get 98% and I get 2%. What is this partnership? “Says the mayor about the relationship with the mining company.

Duarte Júnior cites the growing demand for public services, particularly in the health sector, as the main impact of crime. According to the mayor, people could no longer afford private health insurance. In addition, the demand from the Secretariat for Social Assistance and the cost of road restoration increased noticeably.

“Samarco is a fantasy name. Vale and BHP are responsible for this tragedy. And these shareholders have incalculable financial returns for Mariana,” says the mayor.

Cfem

According to the Brazilian constitution, the mineral resources extracted by companies are owned by the Union, which demands compensation from states and municipalities in the form of tax levies. The main means of collecting these amounts is the Mineral Exploration Financial Compensation (Cfem).

Analyzing the data of the National Mining Agency (ANM) system data in 2015, the year of the crime, Mariana was the city where Cfem in Minas Gerais was most collected, totaling R $ 104 million. In 2014, the remuneration paid only by Samarco was equivalent to 8.8% of Mariana’s current sales. The mining company’s net profit for the same year was R $ 2.81 billion.

With the interruption of activities in the Germano complex, in which the Fundão dam was located, the value of Cfem fell from R $ 134 million in 2014 to R $ 68.5 million in 2017.

The scenario began to reverse in 2018, with R $ 106 million in compensation due to the appreciation of Vale’s activities in the community, giving Mariana a higher collection than spending for the first time since the crime. The numbers can be accessed via the municipality’s transparency portal.

Samarco’s shareholder activities in the region today include mineral exploration in the Alegria, Fábrica Nova and Fazendão mines and the Capanema and Conta História projects. It wasn’t until the third quarter of 2020 and in the middle of a pandemic that Vale posted a net profit of R $ 5.3 billion. The city government estimates that around 89% of revenue today comes from mining.

Ore dependence

Professor Tadzio Coelho from the Institute for Social Sciences (DCS) at the Federal University of Viçosa (UFV) is part of the Politics, Economy, Mining, Environment and Society (PoEMAS) group.

He explains that the expansion of the open pit, as in the case of the Quadrilátero Ferrífero in Mariana, had withdrawn other economic activities even before the dam broke, due to factors such as the dynamics of lowering the water table, pollution and speculation itself with the arrival of the Developments. In addition to these effects, Coelho emphasizes the symbolic effect of mining activity in popular perception.

“The situation of ore dependence is not limited to the economic problem, but to a number of power relations. In this way, the mining companies create a political structure that represents and guarantees their interests. In addition, there is a more symbolic dimension to the dependence on mining that people cannot see other forms of society and social and economic alternatives, “explains the researcher.

In Mariana, the area where traditional agricultural crops such as coffee, bananas, cassava, beans, corn and sugar cane were grown was drastically reduced after the mud. According to the Brazilian Institute for Geography and Statistics (IBGE), 2,286 hectares were planted in 2015. In 2017, the number rose to 165 hectares, a decrease of 93%.

After the break, unemployment in the municipality reached 28%. Previously, according to the town hall, the percentage was around 6%. The data come from the General Register of Employed and Unemployed (locked up), which shows that it was only in 2018 that more people were admitted than those laid off in the city.

The improvement in the number of jobs is also related to the work of the Renova Foundation, which as of 2017 employed around 6,500 people in repair work in 39 municipalities. However, the labor supply is characterized by precariousness.

This is what Eduardo Armond, Director of the Minas Gerais Heavy Construction Industry Union (Siticop-MG) addresses. He estimates that with the removal of direct responsibility from the mining companies, working conditions worsened and with it the difficulties encountered with union inspection.

“The trap that Samarco set in order to place Renova as a canvas worked in the sense of a diversion of direct responsibility. So much so that in parallel Samarco tried to continue production without worrying about any issues related to repairing the accident, ”he says.

A new Samarco?

In September 2019, Samarco received the Corrective Operational Licensing (LOC) concession for the return of activities in the Germano complex. Environmental licenses have been suspended since October 2016 by a decision by the State Secretariat for Environment and Sustainable Development (Semad), which requested the mining company to submit a new LOC.

For Mayor Duarte Júnior, however, Mariana expects “Bonanza years” for the next period. He cites the parish revenue from August through September which increased R $ 10 million and tends to become “multiannual” due to Vale’s activities.

The greatest expectation, however, is the resumption of Samarco. The city government estimates a monthly increase of R $ 2.3 million with the return of the company, which is planned for the second half of 2021.

“It’s like a new company is coming to town. And while it’s not the way we think about mining because we know it has a lifetime, right now it’s a new company that has nearly a thousand jobs and bring the local economy an income of just over 3.5 million R $ for the community, “says Júnior.

Samarco announces that the resumption will be gradual, without the use of dams, with the introduction of a waste disposal and treatment system for dry stacking. In the region, the mining company is starting a broad mobilization for resumption, one of the axes being the announcement of jobs in the communities.

Recolonization

Luiz Paulo Siqueira of the Movement for Popular Sovereignty in Mining (MAM) says the mining company has announced its return as “saving Mariana” and has positioned itself as a “cleaner” company that has been “redesigned” and will now “a new one Mining”.

“This is hammered daily in the media, in schools, in the workplace and in all audiences. Corporations have a policy of maintaining and exercising hegemony in the territories. In this battle of ideas, they do it in a very professional manner. Executives co-opt and try.” to suppress certain guidelines, “he explains.

For the MAM activist, the inability of the authorities and society itself to organize and manage alternatives to mining opens up the opportunity for the company to use these narratives, especially in an economic situation where poverty and unemployment are consolidated in the country.

“In an extremely fragile economy, it is unlikely that a mining company that announces the resumption of jobs by announcing new jobs will resist these projects,” says Siqueira.

The crime

The rupture of the Fundão Dam marked the end of the mega-commodity cycle in Brazil that took place between 2003 and 2013 and saw global ore imports increase by 630%. Experts agree that the productive changes in exploiting mineral prices were one of the factors explaining the break.

This has also been observed in practice due to the intensive construction and expansion of the Fundão Dam, which was carried out without the necessary safety measures. In 2008 the dam received an operating license and in 2011 it presented the environmental impact study and the report on the optimization of the structure.

In the report, the work to increase the dam’s capacity between July 30, 2014 and October 26, 2015 had an altitude velocity of 12.3 meters / year. The recommended rate for the sector is between 4.6 meters and 9.1 meters / year.

The damage caused by the rupture of the Fundão Dam was not the first in the history of Samarco in the region. From 1996 to 2015 Samarco collected 18 reviews, almost one per year over these 20 years. The information has been grouped in the book When the Silence Comes, by Editora Expressão Popular.

“You’re going back into the same trap. Everything we’ve talked about, like this mining model, how this institutional and political dimension caused dams to break. It’s good to say that this structure is not over, it remains intact.” concludes Tádzio Coelho, one of the authors.

