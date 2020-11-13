Sandblasting Machines Market – Business Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights to 2025

North America sandblasting machines market will grow at 4.5% CAGR due to increasing investment in oil & gas exploration projects in recent times. Between 2017 and 2018, the U.S. witnessed a growth of more than 3.5% in the overall construction spending, in which, spending on non-residential & residential construction grew by over USD 33 million and USD 14 million respectively. These trends are likely to favor the regional construction market which in turn will drive demand for abrasive blasting machines in the coming years.

The equipment have also proved to be excellent for use in pipeline repairing and maintenance in the oil & gas sector. Rising spending on construction activities across the globe is poised to create lucrative opportunities for sandblasting equipment adoption over the coming years. Reports indicate that sandblasting machines market size will reach USD 550 million in terms of annual revenues by the end of 2025.

Sandblasting machines deployment is likely to be driven by rapid development of global construction sector. Sandblasting or abrasive blasting equipment are used both in construction as well as for repair processes in residential and commercial buildings, bridges, architectural statues and many other places for surface finishing and cleaning applications. The process of sandblasting means forcibly propelling a stream of abrasive material against a surface under high pressure to remove the surface contaminants or smoothen out a surface.

Some of the different abrasive blasting processes are bead blasting, shot blasting, soda blasting, sand blasting and others. Automated blasting is witnessing high demand as it provides surface preparation and coating applications under controlled conditions with minimum or no impact on the environment. Strict environmental regulations will fuel the demand for automated blasting. Marine and construction sectors have accounted for around 60% of the share of portable sandblasting products.

Wet sandblasting is estimated to register major growth rate over the next few years on account of its applicability in a myriad of industries including paint, construction, manufacturing, fabrication, among others. Among a variety of control systems, automatic control system are expected to grow at 5.5% during the forecast period due to rise in technological developments in machinery in major economies including the U.S., UK, Germany, China and Japan.

Sandblasting machines with a tank capacity of less than 1000L will dominate the industry landscape on account of rising product demand in automotive and construction sector. Abrasive blasting machines are widely used for automotive manufacturing and vehicle refurbishment applications. Increasing vehicle manufacturing capacity at new facilities may further fuel product deployment, albeit after the coronavirus pandemic subsides beyond 2020.

Asia Pacific sandblasting machines market has witnessed substantial growth in infrastructure development. Public and private investments in construction sector and positive government initiatives in developing the economies has boosted commercial and residential construction. Rapid urbanization rate, robust industrialization, improving income levels of middle-class population and rising standard of living are some of the other factors that will influence regional construction industry growth. Asia Pacific sandblasting market will hold nearly 35% of the overall share from regional infrastructure development and increasing automotive production post COVID-19 era.

