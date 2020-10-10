Sanitization Robot Market Thriving at a Tremendous Growth | UVD Robots, Bioquell, Intellibot Robotics

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Sanitization Robot’ Market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are UVD Robots (Denmark),OrionStar (China),Bioquell Plc. (United Kingdom),Blue Ocean Robotics Norway As (Norway),The Clorox Company (United States),Intellibot Robotics LLC (United States),IRobot Corporation (United States),Lumalier Corp (United States),Siemens (Germany),Aucma (China),Kuka AG (Germany)

What is Sanitization Robot Market?

Sanitization robots are developed with a UV disinfection system. The robot comprises of a mobile base equipped with multiple lidar sensors and an array of UV lamps attached on top. A robot can drive around using a computer. The robot scans the environment with the help of lidars and creates a digital map. The sanitization robots are being deployed for disinfection, delivering medications and food, measuring vital signs. The sterilizing, high-tech robot is used in order to create quick work of the everyday germs and airborne viruses that live in a home using UV-C light and ultrasonic wave technology.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the companies have launched anti-epidemic products in hospitals in the hope that they can improve the tension resulted from insufficient medical personnel as well as cross-infections. The robots are deployed in hospitals as they can also follow human instructions to collect, store, and transmit photos, video, and data, including body temperature measured by a no-contact infrared thermometer. The hospitals can sterilize the robots as needed, and informational models are being programmed with general epidemiological data. For disease avoidance, robot-controlled non-contact (UV) surface disinfection has already been used because COVID-19 spread not only from person to person and close contact respiratory droplet transfer but also through contaminated surfaces. These robots can effectively disinfect hospitals using UV light to disinfect surfaces. With the help of these robots, it usually takes two or three minutes to disinfect surfaces. Coronavirus is driving the growth of sanitization robots as the number of patients are constantly increasing the need for fast and effective disinfection methods is required. Overall, the impact of COVID-19 may drive continuous research in robotics to address the risk of infectious diseases. With the increasing spread of Covid-19, the need for UV robots has increased in hospitals in various countries.

UVD Robots is a Danish company that is engaged in making robots that are able to disinfect patient rooms and operating theaters in hospitals. The robots are able to disinfect pretty much anything that points to them. All the robots have a portable array of powerful short-wavelength ultraviolet-C (UVC) lights that emit enough energy to literally shred the DNA or RNA of any microorganisms that have the misfortune of being exposed to them. The companyâ€™s robots have been operating in China for the past two or three weeks, and UVD Robots, and the company will send more to China as fast as they can. The initial volume is in the hundreds of robots for China.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Hydrogen Peroxide Vapor, Ultraviolet Light), Application (Household, Hospitals, Commercial), Mechanism Type (Self-Controlling, Remote Controlling), Functionality (Monofunctional, Multifunctional)

Market Influencing Trends:

Increasing Focus on Controlling Healthcare-Associated Infections

Growth Drivers

Increased Incidence of Communicable Disease

Rising Demand of Healthcare Services

Growing Rates of Patients Who Acquire Infections While Receiving Care

Challenges that Market May Face:

High Cost of Disinfectant Robot

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

