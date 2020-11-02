Sanitizer Market 2020: Analysis by Size, Segment and Evolution Rate by Type and Application Forecast to 2025

Selbyville, Delaware Market Study Report LLC recently added a new title on 2020-2025 Global Sanitizer Market Report from its database. The report provides study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product, market size, share, Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2025.

As per product type, global sanitizer market is categorized into liquid, gel and others. The report states that gel-based sanitizers segment is expected to witness rapid expansion in the subsequent years. Consumer familiarity with the product and better spreadability are contributing towards the popularity of gel-based sanitizers across the globe.

Citing the end-user landscape, worldwide sanitizer market share from healthcare units is anticipated to showcase substantial growth during the analysis period. Contagiousness of COVID-19 infection in tandem with growing demand for effective services in healthcare units are favoring the market scenario.

Escalating expenditure on public health and hygiene services, growing population and rapid urbanization are major factors driving the growth of global sanitizer market. Increased pervasiveness of COVID-19 disease along with inclination towards adopting better hygiene practices are also fostering the demand for sanitizers across the globe.

From the regional point of view, North America accounted for a significant share in the overall sanitizer market in the recent past and is estimated to accumulate commendable returns in the forthcoming years.

The major companies which constitute the competitive framework of global sanitizer market are Unilever, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, 3M Company, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc and GOJO Industries Inc. among others.

