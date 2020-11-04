Santander Totta reduced 111 workers and closed 40 branches by September – economy

Santander Totta cut 111 employees and closed 40 stores in the first nine months of this year, according to results presented on Wednesday.

In the statement released on Wednesday (showing a profit of € 254.5 million between January and September, 35% less than the same period last year), the bank said it had 6,077 employees in Portugal in September. This is 111 fewer than last December (the 2019 accounts indicated 6,188 employees at the end of the year).

Santander Totta had 465 branches in September, 40 fewer than the 505 at the end of 2019.

Compared to September 2019, the downsizing is 194 and the number of branches closed is 46.

Santander Totta (owned by the Spanish group Santander) is in the process of reducing the number of employees and has in the past few weeks (in one-to-one meetings) amicably proposed that workers terminate contracts.

Workers who leave the company receive compensation but do not have access to unemployment benefits.

However, the bank does not disclose how many employees it plans to reduce.

Two weeks ago, after a plenum of workers from Santander Totta, the president of the Union of Cadres and Banking Technicians, Paulo Marcos, told Lusa that the bank had not given the union any specific information either, but from what it had received from the workers would have learned. You are dealing with “dozens and dozen” of employees who were contacted at this point.

According to information Lusa has received from union sources, there will be an initial phase of workers leaving Santander Totta by the end of the year, but the process will continue in 2021.

The breakdown of the structure in the banking sector has taken place in recent years and will continue in the months and years to come.

At the end of July, rating agency Fitch believed that given the new threat to the Portuguese banking sector posed by the Covid-19 crisis, another move by banks would be further restructuring.

José António Álvarez, Executive President of Santander Group, said last week that the banking group plans to cut jobs in Spain, Portugal, the UK and Poland in order to save another billion euros in Europe.

The Santander banking group achieved a net profit of 3,658 million euros in the first nine months of the year. This corresponds to a decrease of 40.8% compared to the same period of the previous year. This is explained by the provisions on managing the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.