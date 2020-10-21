Santo Tirso Hospital with seven specialists and six patients infected with Covid-19 Society

The Santo Tirso department of the Centro Hospitalar do Médio Ave (CHMA) has seven professionals and six inpatients with a positive result of Covid-19, the source of this hospital in the Porto district said on Wednesday.

CHMA confirms that tests will be carried out on “all patients admitted to the Santo Tirso department and all professionals working in the hospital,” according to a written response to a request for clarification by Lusa.

The conduct of tests “is related to the fact that a positive result has been verified in a test performed on an asymptomatic patient who was about to be discharged,” says the CHMA.

CHMA also states that it will continue to wait for the result of some of the tests performed.

Among the results already known, there are “seven positive results in professionals and six in hospital patients,” the hospital said.

In these circumstances, he added, all recommended measures have already been taken.

The Covid-19 pandemic has already caused more than 1.1 million deaths and more than 40.8 million cases of infection worldwide, according to a report by the French agency AFP.

In Portugal, 2,229 people died from 106,271 confirmed cases of infection, according to the latest bulletin from the Directorate-General for Health.