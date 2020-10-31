Sara Barradas: “The intention was to extort money” – for cooking

Sara Barradas has already managed to restore her Instagram account after being the target of a computer attack. After nine days, the 29-year-old actress explained what had happened in contact with the followers.

“I received a private message, supposedly from Instagram itself, as soon as the account was certified. The message said that I would lose the certification of my page (blue icon) if I did not answer some questions and did not change the password for security reasons.” started telling the story. “Now, at the right distance, it just seems stupid that I got into such a crisis, but at the moment I didn’t think so and unfortunately it wasn’t just me. It happened to several of my colleagues, actors, and the intention was to extort money “.

Sara said she exposed the situation to prevent more people from falling into the program. “Do not open any dubious messages (…), do not click on links and above all do not change passwords, do not give your details!”

Fernanda Serrano has not yet restored her account

Fernanda Serrano was one of the faces on TV who lost access to her Instagram account for more than a week. Until the end of this issue, the actress’s profile remained without content. Andreia Dinis did the same, but the situation was resolved. “He kept my page, changed the password and the name of the page, and about five minutes later I got a message asking for a ransom. This person tried to blackmail me,” he said. Joana Solnado was another victim of this attack by hackers.