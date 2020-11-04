Sarau Politilaje debates about education, culture, housing and

The seventh edition of Politilaje, a soiree promoting art and culture-based citizenship, will take place on Sunday (8) in Rio de Janeiro. Unlike previous meetings, which were marked by debates in slums by slums or in public squares in the city, this edition will be virtual in order to respect health protocols against the spread of the coronavirus.

According to the organizer and creator of the initiative, William de Paula, better known as Ninho do Vidigal, the idea of ​​the soiree is to expand the debate on education, culture, housing and public safety for favela residents in an easy and dynamic way.

Read more: In Rio, Politilaje promotes political debate and art in Vidigal

“We will ask unions, governments and non-governments to deal specifically with each issue. We will also pay tribute to our composer, musician and filmmaker Sérgio Ricardo who made the show ‘Tijolo por Tijolo’ which was part of Brazilian Pop Music (MPB). We will tell his story of how important he was in the fight against distance in the past, ”he told Brasil de Fato.

history

Poitilaje appeared in 2018 in the Faida Vidigal in the south of Rio with the aim of discussing public order, territory and citizenship in the form of art and poetry within the communities. According to Ninho, the collective was mainly fueled by the lack of political debate within the favelas.

“The meeting was conceived by a group of friends who were outraged by the lack of political and civic education for young people and adults from the favela. We believe that when people become aware of their rights and responsibilities, they will become a freer and more independent citizen in their area and nothing better than a plate to discuss art based on art and culture, ”he explained.

The virtual event will take place on Sunday (8) from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on the Politilaje page on Facebook.

Source: BdF Rio de Janeiro

Edition: Mariana Pitasse