School principals in the north want mixed classes “instantly” – Executive Digest

The President of the National Association of School Directors (ANDE), Manuel Pereira, wants the government to “authorize schools in the places with the greatest growth of the pandemic to temporarily work in the mixed regime they have organized for this school year,” the newspaper said Public.

The cases of Covid-19 even recorded an increase of 40% in the Tâmega and Sousa region in the north of the country, which is currently “in the eye of the hurricane,” emphasizes the President of ANDE.

For the association, the transition to a mixed class regime, ie online and face-to-face, must take place “immediately” in Tâmega e Sousa and in all other places “where the pandemic has gotten out of control”.

In Paços de Ferreira, Lousada and Felgueiras the “duty to stay at home” has already been declared.

ANDE also warns of a possible collapse in pandemic control, including in the Tâmega and Sousa region. [que tem o maior número de casos por 100 mil habitantes]”.

The Câmara de Matosinhos in the Porto district has also asked the government to close the 3rd cycle and the secondary schools. This measure is supported by the municipal disaster control.