Scotland prohibits corporal punishment for children – world

Scotland is the first country in Great Britain to prohibit whipping children.

According to Sky News, the measure went into effect this Saturday, after having been approved by the Scottish Parliament last year. Wales is expected to follow suit in 2022.

Whipping is still allowed in the rest of the UK under the Children’s Act 2004, although such a law does not justify physical aggression that causes wounds or bruises.

“I am delighted that Scotland was the first region in the UK to legislate to ensure that children, without exception, have the same level of protection from aggression as adults,” said Youth Minister Maree Todd.