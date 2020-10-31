Scottish independence is gaining momentum as criticism of Boris Johnson rises – Executive Digest

Boris Johnson isn’t exactly going to be the most popular character in the UK right now, especially Scotland. A survey by JL Partners even shows that the Scots’ desire to become independent and no longer respond to orders from the British Prime Minister is growing.

The poll, reported by the politician, shows a 12-point advance from “yes” to “no” when asked how they would vote in a new referendum on Scottish independence. In general, the “yes” would win 50% of the vote, the “no” would win 42%, while the undecided would represent 8%.

“Boris Johnson is not the leader I want for my country” is the most appropriate argument for those who still do not know what to say (79%). Among the undecided, the survey shows that there are other motivations too, such as Brexit, the government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, or the desire to simply end this problem.

In 2014, Scots had already been asked to choose whether or not to be independent, but at that point 55% answered that this was not the case. Now the topic is coming up again, thanks in part to the low popularity of Boris Johson.

For the UK government, the official position on this matter is that it was resolved with the 2014 referendum and opposed the realization of a new consultation with citizens.

“It is difficult not to look at these numbers and assume that the Union is doomed to fail. It is certainly the most serious situation unionism has encountered in recent history, ”says James Johnson, founder of JL Partners.

The sense of independence had already regained its senses four years ago when the majority of Scots voted in favor of the UK remaining in the European Union, which proved inconsistent with Downing Street’s policies.