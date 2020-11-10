Sean Connery’s first Bond pistol to be auctioned

Bond actor Sean Connery used the famous weapon in his first appearance as a secret agent in “James Bond – 007 Chasing Dr. No”. It is now being auctioned.

Los Angeles (AP) – A gun that Bond actor Sean Connery pursues during his first appearance as a secret agent in “James Bond – 007 Dr. No” (1962) will be auctioned.

The famous weapon, a Walther PP, is valued at between $ 150,000 and $ 200,000, as announced by Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills.

Following the death of the film legend, a photo of Sean Connery holding the gun is said to adorn the auction catalog. The silhouette of 007 with the gun is the “iconic image” of the Bond series, said Martin Nolan, president of Julien’s Auctions.

The Scottish actor died on October 31 at the age of 90 in the Bahamas. Connery was the first James Bond actor and also for many fans the best. He played the British secret agent seven times between 1962 and 1983.

As part of the “Icons & Idols” auction on December 3, over 500 Hollywood memorabilia will be auctioned, including costumes and items from stars such as John Wayne, Marilyn Monroe, John Travolta, Greta Garbo and Elizabeth Taylor. Additional highlights are an Arnold Schwarzenegger “Terminator” leather jacket and a pilot helmet that Tom Cruise wore in “Top Gun” in 1986. Both pieces are estimated to be worth $ 30,000 to $ 50,000.