Second prize brings the Portuguese weather executive – Executive Digest – 163,000 euros

The next Euromillions competition calls for a jackpot of 26 million euros, as no bettor hit the winning key today, announced the games department of Santa Casa da Misericórdia de Lisboa.

The second prize of 163,187 euros will be given to four players, including one in Portugal. The third prize of 19,069 euros includes eight players, two of them in Portugal and the fourth prize of 879.96 euros. is delivered to 54 players, 11 of them in Portugal.

The winning key of today’s Euromillions 087/2020 competition consists of the numbers 12 -16 -20 -21 -28 and the stars 3 and 9.