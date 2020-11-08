Securing Grütters Aid for the Cultural Scene

The self-employed in the cultural and creative industries should receive direct help for the first time in the Corona crisis. But the state minister for culture Grütters is resisting in the countries. An ardent appeal should help.

Berlin (dpa) – With an urgent appeal to her colleagues in the country, the Minister of Culture Monika Grütters has supported the maintenance of the aid provided for the self-employed in the cultural scene. The CDU politician advertises in a letter that standards for those affected should be implemented as required at the federal level.

“It is essential and, as you know, foreseen in the entire cultural sector that this regulation now takes this form”, reads the letter available from the German news agency in Berlin.

Under the agreement, self-employed soloists such as artists or musicians can apply for funding of up to € 5,000 directly and without bureaucratic effort for the crown restrictions in November. A tax advisor is only needed beyond this limit.

Grütters stressed that there is now “finally a separate funding program especially for the self-employed. This regulation has been requested by interested parties and associations as well as by some ministers of culture of the federal states since the beginning of the crisis in March. So far, freelance artists have not been able to claim any fictitious entrepreneurial wages and are therefore dependent on the basic Hartz IV security they have opened.

The importance of a non-bureaucratic application for self-employed workers may “not be stressed enough,” the fire letter reads. Grütters was “alarmed to hear” that there should be “resistance from federal state economic ministries to this regulation” in the ongoing vote. With an “urgent appeal”, Grütters then turned to the ministers of culture to promptly approach the ministries of the economy “and to encourage the possibility of joining direct candidacies of self-employed workers”.

From Grütters’ point of view, it is in the best interests of those responsible for culture “that economic aid reaches the self-employed workers particularly hard hit by the corona pandemic quickly and easily”.

According to the CDU politician, the cultural and creative sector concerns the existence of 1.5 million people who contribute more than 100 billion euros of added value to the gross domestic product.