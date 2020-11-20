Security as a Service (SECaaS) Market 2020 Industry Overview, Competition by Manufacturers, Production Capacity by Region, Forecast by 2026

Global Security as a Service (SECaaS) Market Size study, by Type (Email Encryption, SIEM, Identify and Access Management (IAM), End-Point Protection, Intrusion Detection and Prevention System (IDS/IPS), DLP, Others), by Application (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Government & Defense, Oil & Gas, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2018-2025

123

Global Security as a Service (SECaaS) Market valued approximately USD 3.733 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 23.13% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Get Sample Copy of This Premium Report: https://brandessenceresearch.biz/Request/Sample?ResearchPostId=588&RequestType=Sample

**The sample pages of this report is immediately accessible on-demand**

The Security as a Service (SECaaS) Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Security as a service (SecaaS or SaaS) is a cloud computing model that delivers managed security services over the internet. SecaaS is based on the software as a service (SaaS) model but limited to specialized information security services. Increasing demand for cloud-based security and shift from traditional security to advanced security are the substantial driving factors of the market across the globe. Moreover, businesses turning towards managed security service provider is the factors that likely to create lucrative opportunities in the market over the upcoming years. Security as a Service (SECaaS) offer various benefits such as it is labor intensive activity, it easily access to advanced security tools, it often position information security as a business enabler, it quickly access to contextual expertise and many more. These benefits are also promoting the demand of Security as a Service (SECaaS) across the world. However, presence of very low cost services and rise in IT infrastructure complexities are the factors that limiting the market growth of Security as a Service (SECaaS) during the forecast period.

The leading Market players mainly include-

• Symantec

• McAfee

• Trend Micro

• Cisco

• Fortinet

• Panda Security

• Ciphercloud

• Zscaler

• Alert Logic

• Radware

• Nominum Inc.

• Oracle Corporation

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

o Email Encryption

o SIEM

o Identify and Access Management (IAM)

o End-Point Protection

o Intrusion Detection and Prevention System (IDS/IPS)

o DLP

o Others

By Application:

o IT & Telecom

o BFSI

o Retail

o Healthcare

o Government & Defense

o Oil & Gas

o Others

Market by Regional Analysis

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Request for Methodology Report @ https://brandessenceresearch.biz/Request/Sample?ResearchPostId=588&RequestType=Methodology

Table of Content

Chapter 1, to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Security as a Service (SECaaS), Applications of Security as a Service (SECaaS), Market Segment by Regions;

Chapter 2, to analyze the Manufacturing Cost Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure;

Chapter 3, to display the Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Security as a Service (SECaaS) , Capacity and Commercial Production Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, R&D Status and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis;

Chapter 4, to show the Overall Market Analysis, Capacity Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment);

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the Regional Market Analysis that includes United States, China, European Union & Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), Security as a Service (SECaaS) Segment Market Analysis (by Type);

Chapter 7 and 8, to analyze the Security as a Service (SECaaS) Segment Market Analysis (by Application) Major Manufacturers Analysis of Security as a Service (SECaaS) ;

Chapter 9, Market Trend Analysis, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend by Product Type [, Lignite, Sub-Bituminous, Bituminous & Anthracite], Market Trend by Application [Power, Iron & Steel & Cement];

Chapter 10, Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis;

Chapter 11, to analyze the Consumers Analysis of Security as a Service (SECaaS) ;

Chapter 12, to describe Security as a Service (SECaaS) Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Security as a Service (SECaaS) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

About Us: Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Pvt. ltd.

Brandessence market research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Contact us at: +44-2038074155 or mail us at sales@brandessenceresearch.com

Article: https://businessstatsnews.com Blog: http://www.dailyindustrywatch.com Blog: https://marketsize.biz Blog: https://technologyindustrynews.com Blog: https://marketstatsreport.com Website: https://brandessenceresearch.com