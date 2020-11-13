Security Information and Event Management Industry Size 2019, Market Opportunities, Share Analysis up to 2026

Security Information and Event Management Market Trends covers the companies’ data including Growth potential analysis, Industry segmentation, Business trends, Growth drivers, Price trend analysis. The Report also Gives Detail Analysis on Market concern Like Security Information and Event Management Market share, CAGR Status, Market demand and up to date Market Trends with key Market segments.

This report has keen to several extents of analysis – industry research (global industry trends) and Security Information and Event Management market share analysis of topmost companies, along with company profiles, and which cooperatively include about the ultimate views regarding the Security Information and Event Management market landscape, emerging and an evolutionary segments of Security Information and Event Management market.

Security Information and Event Management Market forecasting derived from in-depth understanding attained from future market spending patterns provides enumerated insight to support your decision-making process. Our market forecasting is based on a market model derived from market connectivity, dynamics, and identified persuasive factors around which conventions about the market are made. These conventions are enlightened by fact-bases, put by primary and secondary research instruments, regressive analysis and an extensive connect with industry people.

Global Security Information and Event Management Market is valued approximately at USD 4 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 5.5% over the forecast period 2020-2026. SIEM refers to software and product services that combine security event management (SEM) and security information management (SIM). Security information and event management provides real time analysis of security alerts to organizations of IT infrastructure and network applications and hardware. Security information and event management (SIEM) tracks and analyzes the security with the help of SIM and SEM that further helps the organization to adhere to legal compliances in order to protect its IT infrastructure. SIEM also look after the logs in security database, allowing real time analysis of security-based events for organization to take necessary security steps. The rise and sophistication of cyber-attacks, Stringent security compliances and government regulations and increase in adoption of cloud-based services among SME are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance, according to Cloud Computing Community, 77% of enterprises have at least one application or a portion of their enterprise computing infrastructure in the cloud in 2016. Moreover, as per technocrats over 75% of private and government organizations have adopted hybrid cloud-based services in 2016. For instance, as per company’s news release in June 2019, Benefitfocus Inc. introduced the advanced BenefitsPlaceâ„¢ Platform, a cloud-based functionality tool to educate consumers, improve the mobile experience and simplify the process of consumers’ benefits decisions. Thus, rising penetration of cloud-based services across various organization will create a lucrative growth of this market. However, higher cost involved in deploying SIEM solution is the major factor restraining the growth of global Security Information and Event Management market during the forecast period.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

SolarWinds Inc.

IBM Corporation

Micro Focus International Plc

Rapid7

RSA

McAfee LLC

Splunk Inc.

ManageEngine

LogRhythm

Exabeam Inc.

The objective of Security Information and Event Management market is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The report on Security Information and Event Management market is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

