Security is tightening. Restricted airspace over Joe Biden’s house – Executive Digest

After the final results of the American elections were nearing completion, Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware was designated a restricted flight area. The measure was applied following the latest results, which indicate the victory of the Democratic candidate.

The airspace is also controlled via the Chase Center, where Biden’s victory speech is expected. The restrictions were imposed by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which sees the move as an expanded safety arrangement before a possible victory for Joe Biden.

According to the FAA, temporary flight restrictions define an area that is restricted to air travel due to a hazardous condition, special event, or general warning for the entire airspace.

In 2016, no-fly zones were set up around Donald Trump’s residence in Trump Tower in New York and Vice President Mike Pence’s apartment in Indianapolis before they were installed.

Biden’s possible victory has already sparked unrest when Trump moved the Supreme Court against the counting of late votes, calling it a “fraud against the American people.”

“We won in many other states and wanted to explain, and suddenly this scam happened there. A scam against the American people. And we will not allow that, “said Donald Trump, saying he would go to court and” we want all voting to stop “.