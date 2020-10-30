Seeds in the mailboxes? The puzzle continues and the general direction of eating has already received 81 packages – company

The General Directorate of Food and Veterinary Affairs (DGAV) has already received 81 packages of unwanted seeds from countries like China, including 29 exotic and banned species, reiterating the warning that they should not be planted.

“So far, 81 packages of seeds have been delivered to DGAV, which have been received by several people in the country,” says a note published by this General Directorate.

In early September, the Ministry of Agriculture warned that postal packages containing seeds from Asian countries were being sent unsolicited and demanded that they should not be sown or thrown in the trash, but forwarded to agriculture.

According to the Ministry, headed by Maria do Céu Antunes, the package, the content of which is not specified, is also not accompanied by a phytosanitary certificate confirming the requirements of the country, which causes pests and due to the possibility of “serious phytosanitary risks” Carry disease or the risk of being harmful or invasive species “.

As the DGAV pointed out, in addition to China and Malaysia, some packages state Malta and the Czech Republic as the country of origin, a situation that is already being monitored by the authorities of the respective countries.

The seeds that have already been identified include 29 plant species that are considered exotic and forbidden to import, “with a high plant protection risk, as is the case with citrus fruits”.

The analysis of the DGAV seed testing laboratory showed that the vast majority have a “germination power” of more than 75%.

With this in mind, the Food Directorate-General has reiterated the requirement that these should not be sown or thrown in the trash.

“It is therefore requested that they be delivered to a regional service of the DGAV, to a regional directorate for agriculture and fisheries or to PSP or GNR”, he emphasized.

If personal delivery is not possible, the seeds can also be forwarded in this direction by post and with the original packaging.

DGAV is a central service of the direct administration of the state with administrative autonomy.