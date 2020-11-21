Seeed win “Best Band” award at “1Live Krone”

The band Seed was awarded as the best band at the “1Live Krone” radio award. The singer thanked him from the home office – in the style of a president.

Cologne (dpa) – The dancehall and reggae band Seeed won the award for best band at the “1Live Krone” radio award. The musicians (“Dickes B”) thanked fans who voted for them in advance with a video message from their home office.

Singer Peter Fox (49) gave a speech in the style of a president. In it, he thanked the broadcasters for broadcasting Seeed’s music “to the Lippe district”. The multi-headed band is originally from Berlin. In 2013 they had already won the award for best band at “1Live Krone”.

Giant Rooks, Leoniden, Milky Chance and Von Wegen Lisbeth were also nominated in the category. The awards ceremony took place without a gala this year. It was broadcast live on WDR radio “1Live” and streamed over the Internet.