SEF holds foreigners with extradition requests to United Arab Emirates – Portugal

A foreign man who is the subject of an international arrest warrant for extradition to the United Arab Emirates was arrested in Portalegre this week, the Foreigners and Borders Service (SEF) said Friday.

In a statement, the SEF revealed that the detention “took place in the Portalegre regional delegation” of this body “when the citizen presented himself there to apply for a temporary residence permit” in Portugal.

“After reviewing the Interpol database, it was checked whether the United Arab Emirates authorities had inserted a warning,” reported the SEF.

After his detention, the foreign national was presented to the Évora Court of Appeal, which “determined his driving and handover by the SEF in Lisbon prison, where he is still awaiting the formalization of the extradition request,” the statement said. .

The SEF also announced that it had arrested a foreign national this week at one of its service counters “in the area of ​​the Vale do Tejo and Alentejo Regional Directorate in Lisbon” who was under an arrest warrant for serving a crime of qualified physical integrity and committed a crime of possession of a prohibited weapon “.

“The citizen was already sentenced to five years in prison for drug trafficking in 2006 after being forcibly removed from the territory for a period of seven years in 2015 in violation of the entry ban measure,” he added.

The citizen was taken to Lisbon prison in the same statement, SEF said.