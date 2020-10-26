Self-Driving Bus Market 2020 Booming Worldwide With Eminent Key Players AV Volvo, Continental AG, Daimler AG, Hino Motors, Ltd., Hyundai Motor Company, Navya, Proterra, Scania AB

Autonomous vehicles also known as self-driving car or bus makes use artificial intelligence (AI) software, cameras, and light detection & ranging (LiDAR), RADAR, to sense the surrounding environment and navigate by creating an active 3D map of that location. There are diverse levels of autonomy ranging from semi-autonomous that involve driver assistance to fully autonomous, which does not require human assistance. The high amount of fuel is burned while driving at high speeds or braking and re-accelerating excessively. Self-driving bus consumes less gas and uses less battery, which results in less pollution.

The major manufacturers covered in this report:

AV Volvo

2. Continental AG

3. Daimler AG

4. Hino Motors, Ltd.

5. Hyundai Motor Company

6. Navya

7. Proterra

8. Scania AB

9. Tesla

10. Volkswagen AG

The growth in connected infrastructure and reduction in traffic congestion due to improved safety are the significant factors driving the growth of the self-driving bus market. However, high manufacturing cost and data management challenges are the major factors that may hamper the growth of the self-driving bus market. Further, the development of smart cities is expected to provide new growth opportunities for the self-driving bus market.

The global self-driving bus market is segmented on the basis of level of automation, component. On the basis of level of automation, the market is segmented as Level 1, Level 2, Level 3, Level 4, Level 5. On the basis of component, the market is segmented as hardware, software, services.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global self-driving bus market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The self-driving bus market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting self-driving bus market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Self-driving bus market in these regions.

