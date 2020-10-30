Semapa’s earnings were down 41.4% to $ 90.9 million through September – Executive Digest

Semapa posted a profit of 90.9 million euros in the first nine months of this year, a 41.4% reduction from the previous year, the group said in a statement today.

In terms of net results attributable to shareholders, the company, which owns Navigator (pulp and paper), Secil (cement and construction) and ETSA (environment) saw a decrease of 35.1% to reach 72.8 million euros, read on the same note.

This performance was not only due to the decrease in EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization), but also negative exchange rate effects on Secil (Brazilian real), which are reflected in the financial result and are positively influenced by the finance function. explained the group.

Semapa’s EBITDA fell from 16.8% to EUR 326.1 million between January and September. The company also recorded a decline in sales of 14% to a total of 1,447 million euros.

In the third quarter, Semapa’s profit decreased by 5.3% to 51.6 million euros, but net income attributable to shareholders increased by 10.2% to 42.5 million euros.

“In the context of the Covid-19 crisis, the group continued to work actively on optimizing cash generation with a particular focus on cost management, but also on optimizing working capital and investments [investimento] with a result of generating a free cash flow of 264 million euros, ”said Semapa.

The group guaranteed that “in the nine months of 2020, net debt decreased in all business areas and consolidated net debt reached 1,239.1 million euros, which corresponds to a decrease of 231.5 million euros. Euros and 106.6 million euros in relation to the end of 2019 and the end of the 2nd quarter of 2020, ”said the same announcement.

Broken down by business area, Semapa stated that “the cumulative sales of Secil in September 2020 were 380.0 million euros, 1.9% less than in the same period”, a development that “was mainly related to the decline in some markets the instability in some of them and exacerbated by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, especially in April, with some facilities being forced to cease activity due to government decisions. “

Secil’s net profit reached 19.3 million euros, an increase of 8.8% over the same period in 2019.

In the first nine months of 2020, ETSA achieved sales of 23.4 million euros, “an increase of around 8.2% compared to the same period of the previous year,” said Semapa. The profit from this business rose by 74.7% to 4.1 million euros.

Navigator’s profit, the results of which were released on October 27, declined 49% year over year to € 75 million in the period January to September. This emerges from a notice published on that day.

Semapa also announced its future prospects, highlighting “some positive signs (namely, more dynamic orders in the European market in recent weeks)” in the pulp and paper segment that “will allow us to move forward with a recovery in the paper market Quarter, although there is still the risk of a second wave of the pandemic situation, the amplitude and impact of which are still difficult to assess. “

In the cement and other building materials segment, “particularly in Portugal and Brazil, where the fight against the pandemic had less impact, this situation is expected to continue, although this may result in some reversal of the situation given the continuing high level of uncertainty 4th quarter “.

On the environment, “it is expected that the food market in which ETSA operates will continue to be a sector that is less affected by the health crisis compared to other areas of activity,” he adds.