Senator calls for investigation into power failure in Amapá: “Who will

Senate opposition leader Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) provoked the Federal Ministry of Public Affairs (MPF) and the Amapá State Public Ministry to request an investigation into the cause of the power outage that has struck the state since Tuesday ). ). The power grid was interrupted after a fire hit a substation in the capital Macapá.

At least 13 of the 16 communities in Amapá were affected, and the blockade created chaos in the cities, with shops closed, communication, health and water issues.

Stations and supermarkets with power generators have turned into search points for charging mobile phones, as has the capital’s airport, where people try to escape the city’s heat. Residents also fill themselves with drinking water from lack of resources and crowd into rows of trucks to buy ice cream and try to preserve food.

“Regardless of whether or not energy is to be restored – and the priority now is to restore energy – it is necessary to determine the responsibility of those who caused so much trouble for Amapá. Energy can be restored today, but what about the inconvenience to thousands of Amapá families and traders across Amapá facing countless losses? Who will pay for it? “The Senator asked in a video released by his press office.

At a press conference on Thursday, the Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, said that on Friday (6) the energy will be turned on by 70%. According to the representative, 100% of the delivery work will only be returned after 15 days. The government says it is waiting for a transformer that is doing this type of operation to be repaired.

The state government set up a crisis office to deal with the chaos and said it had started using generators for hospitals and water treatment plants. Open patrols were also prepared to monitor neighborhoods and prevent crime during the night.

“I appeal to at least minimize the problem of the people who suffer most. I appeal to the state governor, mayors, to organize, to mobilize in concerted efforts, and to guarantee water trucks to serve people, especially in peripheral areas, to serve those in need of water. There is a water shortage, the basics for the people, “said Randolfe Rodrigues on Thursday evening.

Edition: Rodrigo Chagas