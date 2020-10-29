September with “systematically” higher than expected mortality according to INSA report – Executive Digest

According to a report from the National Health Institute Dr. Ricardo Jorge (INSA), mortality in mainland Portugal and the Autonomous Region of the Azores, particularly over 85 years old, was “systematically” higher than expected in September.

Last month, the document accessed by TSF noted that the mortality line was higher than expected, a pattern not seen in previous years.

It is not yet possible to determine whether the increase in mortality is due to Covid-19. Therefore, there is still a need to investigate the direct or indirect link between this surge and the pandemic.

According to the TSF, this conclusion differs from previous reports, which also refer to the mortality produced by INSA. So far, the increase in the number of deaths has been associated with extreme heat.

However, according to experts at this institute at the Ministry of Health, heat was no longer as strong a factor in September and is insufficient to explain the trend expected above.

In this way, the National Institute of Health will continue to investigate the reasons that led to this surge.