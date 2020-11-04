Sérgio Conceição was suspended for 15 days and fined more than 10,000 euros for calling the referee “liar” – sport

Sérgio Conceição was suspended within 15 days this Wednesday and fined more than 10,000 euros by the Portuguese Football Association’s Disciplinary Board after scoring for the referee team led by Nuno Almeida in the match between Paços de Ferreira and FC Porto 6th round of the NOs League, which ended with a 1-2 loss for the dragons.

According to the referee’s report, the FC Porto coach (who will not sit on the bench in the game against Portimonense) approached Nuno Almeida and said: “You are a shame, you are a liar”, these words were worth the suspension and appropriate Sérgio Conceição was fined for a 15-day ban as a repeat offender. Siramana Dembelé, assistant coach at FC Porto, has also been the target of disciplinary proceedings.

Together with the blue and white technical team, Pepa, coach of Paços de Ferreira, was also suspended for 8 days this Wednesday (the suspension period is shorter because he is not a repeat offender in such cases) and a fine of more than 2,000 euros (2040 €) after going to the referee team and repeating “You’re a shame” and “Go to fuck” as stated in the summary. Samuel Correira, assistant coach at Paços de Ferreira, has also been suspended for 6 days.