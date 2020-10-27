Service Robotics Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2020 – 2024

Powered by the robust industrialization trends, service robotics market has been escalating at an astonishing rate over the recent years. The technology has established its stance as an interface between industry and service sector and has garnered a mass popularity across a plethora of domains like defense, healthcare, entertainment, household, and logistics.

If reports are to be relied on, the commercialization matrix of the business space has taken a prominent turn in the recent years, courtesy – the significant proliferation of IoT, cloud, Artificial Intelligence, and machine learning. In fact, as per estimates, global shipments of service robots surpassed 7.5 million units in 2016 and is further anticipated to witness a remarkable y-o-y growth of 20% over 2017-2024.

According to a report the global service robotics market is anticipated to record a revenue of over $22 billion by 2024, with shipments set to depict a CAGR of over 20% over 2017-2024.

As security threats, both internal and external, continue to rise, governments across the globe are increasingly adopting robotics solutions for numerous defense purposes, thereby contributing to service robotics market expansion. Professional robotics solutions in the defense sector include air-based drones, ground based machines and marine robots.

Myriad benefits including reduction of human fatalities, ability to perform dangerous operations, low operation costs, improved intelligence-gathering and augmented surveillance & attack facilities lead to increasing adoption of service robotics systems across the military and defense landscape.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Service Robotics Market. They are as follows:

3D Robotics, AeroVironment Inc., Aethon Inc., Bluefin Robotics, BAE Systems, Delaval International AB, DJI, ECA Group, Ecovacs Robotics, Geckosystems Intl. Corp., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Intuitive Surgical, Inc., iRobot Corporation, Lely Holding S.A.R.L., Medtronic, Northrop Grumman Corporation, OMRON Adept Technologies, Inc., Parrot SA, Samsung Electronics, Softbank Robotics, Yujin Robot Co. Ltd.

Increasing consumer propensity towards convenience and better quality of life has significantly propelled the service robotics industry outlook over the personal product segment. Household robotics solutions including automated vacuum cleaners, lawn mowers, wheelchairs and even personal domestic service robots are helping to reduce human burden by performing day-to-day household tasks like cleaning floors & windows, vacuuming, etc.

These systems are optimal in homes with aged individuals who live alone, monitoring, diagnosing and alerting healthcare workers about medical emergencies such as a fall from the wheelchair or bed, allowing authorities to take immediate actions.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 4. Service Robotics Market, By Product

4.1. Global service robotics market share by product, 2016 & 2024

4.2. Professional

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

4.3. Personal

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

Chapter 5. Service Robotics Market, By Application

5.1. Global service robotics market share by application, 2016 & 2024

5.2. Professional

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

5.2.3. Defense

5.2.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

5.2.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

5.2.4. Field

5.2.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

5.2.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

5.2.5. Healthcare

5.2.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

5.2.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

5.2.6. Logistics

5.2.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

5.2.6.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

5.2.7. Others

5.2.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

5.2.7.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

5.3. Personal

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

5.3.3. Household

5.3.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

5.3.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

5.3.4. Entertainment

5.3.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

5.3.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

