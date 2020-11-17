Service Robotics Market Share, Application, Size With Growth And Business Strategies Forecast 2020-2024

Powered by the robust industrialization trends, service robotics market has been escalating at an astonishing rate over the recent years. The technology has established its stance as an interface between industry and service sector and has garnered a mass popularity across a plethora of domains like defense, healthcare, entertainment, household, and logistics.

If reports are to be relied on, the commercialization matrix of the business space has taken a prominent turn in the recent years, courtesy – the significant proliferation of IoT, cloud, Artificial Intelligence, and machine learning. In fact, as per estimates, global shipments of service robots surpassed 7.5 million units in 2016 and is further anticipated to witness a remarkable y-o-y growth of 20% over 2017-2024.

The service robotics market is anticipated to grow significantly in the personal application sector owing to a rise in the use of personal robots such as domestic servants, vacuum cleaners and automated wheelchairs. These robots can help enhance the quality of life of occupants and are easy-to-use. For instance, in homes with geriatric people, personal robots can be used for diagnosing and monitoring patients by relaying the information back to medical professionals or alerting the authorities in case of emergencies such as wheelchair fall.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Service Robotics Market. They are as follows:

3D Robotics, AeroVironment Inc., Aethon Inc., Bluefin Robotics, BAE Systems, Delaval International AB, DJI, ECA Group, Ecovacs Robotics, Geckosystems Intl. Corp., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Intuitive Surgical, Inc., iRobot Corporation, Lely Holding S.A.R.L., Medtronic, Northrop Grumman Corporation, OMRON Adept Technologies, Inc., Parrot SA, Samsung Electronics, Softbank Robotics, Yujin Robot Co. Ltd.

Service robots are steadily gaining traction in the healthcare sector for carrying out numerous tasks and other activities. Medical robot systems are finding application in offering assistance during therapy, patient care and surgeries. For example, Robot Aps has developed and introduced a rehabilitation robot to help health professionals with bed-ridden patients and to lessen the dependency on nurses for heavy lifting and other such tasks.

